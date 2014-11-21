A general view shows the clay court during the Davis Cup final singles tennis match between France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LILLE France A record crowd of 27,432 people took their seats at the Pierre Mauroy stadium for the Davis Cup final between France and Switzerland on Friday.

The French tennis federation (FFT) and the International tennis federation (ITF) said the previous record for a sanctioned tennis match had been set in Seville in 2004 for the Davis Cup final between Spain and the United States.

The FFT said it expected the stadium to be at full capacity again for Saturday's doubles and Sunday's reverse singles.

The Pierre Mauroy stadium usually hosts Ligue 1 club Lille's games with a maximum capacity of just over 50,000 in football configuration.

The roof has been closed for the Davis Cup final.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)