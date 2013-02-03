Dutch striker Huntelaar rejoins Ajax on one-year deal
Striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has rejoined Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a one-year deal after ending a long stint at German side FC Schalke, the former Dutch champions announced on Thursday.
LONDON Holders Czech Republic moved into the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with Tomas Berdych outlasting Swiss opponent Stanislas Wawrinka a day after the pair emerged from a marathon doubles encounter.
Berdych enjoyed a comparatively easy 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 victory over Wawrinka, to give the Czechs an insurmountable 3-1 lead, a day after he and partner Lukas Rosol edged a punishing seven-hour clash with Wawrinka and Marco Chiudinelli 24-22 in the final set.
The Czech's will now travel to Kazakhstan in April after the former Soviet nation wrapped up a 3-1 victory over Austria on Sunday.
The Czechs came into the final day with a 2-1 advantage and Berdych took three hours and 15 minutes to wrap up a four-set win over an equally weary Wawrinka, who had defeated Rosol in the singles on Friday.
Andrey Golubev gave a bloody nose to a player ranked 157 places above him with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Austria's Juergen Melzer to give Kazakhstan a place in the quarter-finals for the second time in their history.
Melzer's second singles defeat in three days eliminated Austria.
Marin Cilic won his second singles match to level Croatia's clash with Italy at 2-2 and ensure the final singles rubber between Fabio Fognini and Ivan Dodig would be decisive.
France, Serbia and Argentina had already booked their spots in the quarter-finals on Saturday, while five-times winners Spain are currently 2-1 down to Canada and the United States lead Brazil 2-1.
LONDON England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain he picked up in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.