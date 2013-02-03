Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych looks at the trophy after the draw for the Davis Cup final in Prague November 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Files

LONDON Holders Czech Republic moved into the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup with Tomas Berdych outlasting Swiss opponent Stanislas Wawrinka a day after the pair emerged from a marathon doubles encounter.

Berdych enjoyed a comparatively easy 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 victory over Wawrinka, to give the Czechs an insurmountable 3-1 lead, a day after he and partner Lukas Rosol edged a punishing seven-hour clash with Wawrinka and Marco Chiudinelli 24-22 in the final set.

The Czech's will now travel to Kazakhstan in April after the former Soviet nation wrapped up a 3-1 victory over Austria on Sunday.

The Czechs came into the final day with a 2-1 advantage and Berdych took three hours and 15 minutes to wrap up a four-set win over an equally weary Wawrinka, who had defeated Rosol in the singles on Friday.

Andrey Golubev gave a bloody nose to a player ranked 157 places above him with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Austria's Juergen Melzer to give Kazakhstan a place in the quarter-finals for the second time in their history.

Melzer's second singles defeat in three days eliminated Austria.

Marin Cilic won his second singles match to level Croatia's clash with Italy at 2-2 and ensure the final singles rubber between Fabio Fognini and Ivan Dodig would be decisive.

France, Serbia and Argentina had already booked their spots in the quarter-finals on Saturday, while five-times winners Spain are currently 2-1 down to Canada and the United States lead Brazil 2-1.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)