Canada's Daniel Nestor hits a serve to Italy's Daniele Bracciali and Fabio Fognini during doubles play at the second round of the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil won an epic doubles match against Fabio Fognini and Daniele Bracciali in Vancouver on Saturday to give Canada a 2-1 lead over Italy in their Davis Cup quarter-final.

After squandering a two-set lead, the Canadians held their nerve in the deciding fifth set to triumph 6-3 6-4 3-6 3-6 15-13 after nearly four and a half hours.

The win left Canada needing to win just one of Sunday's two reverse singles rubbers to reach the elite World Group semi-finals for the first time.

Canada's top ranked player Milos Raonic can seal the win if he beats Andreas Seppi in Sunday's rubber. If he loses, the tie will be decided in the fifth match. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom)