PRAGUE Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek will feature together in the Czech Davis Cup team for the first time this year when the defending champions host Argentina in Prague this month in their semi-final.

The pair led the Czech Republic to its first Davis Cup title as an independent nation last year, playing nearly every match, but injuries prevented them playing the early rounds together this season.

Lukas Rosol, Jiri Vesely and Jan Hajek will round out the team for the September 13-15 hardcourt tie, the Czechs said on Tuesday.

Rosol helped to put the team into the final four in April while world number five Berdych, who had played in February's first round, was sidelined.

The Czechs defeated Argentina on their home soil last year and went on to beat Spain in the final. The only other time the Czechs had won the trophy was as part of Czechoslovakia in 1980.

Argentina, runners-up in 2011, have yet to win the Davis Cup despite four appearances in the final.

The winners of the Prague tie will face either Canada or Serbia in the November 15-17 final. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clare Fallon)