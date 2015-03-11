SYDNEY Australia have decided to play July's Davis Cup quarter-final against Kazakhstan on grass in the tropical northern city of Darwin, Tennis Australia said on Wednesday.

A purpose built grass stadium court and two practice courts will be built for the July 17-19 tie in the capital city of the Northern Territory, which has its "dry" season in July and August.

"All the boys are really looking forward to heading to Darwin for the quarter-finals," team coach Wally Masur said in a news release.

"It's been a long time since Australia has had the opportunity to play a home Davis Cup tie in the World Group and I know the people of the Northern Territory will be keen to support the team and spur us all on.

"Being able to play on grass in the middle of the Australian winter is an absolute bonus and will give us our best chance to progress to the semis. I'm sure the atmosphere will be incredible and we promise to put on a good show."

France take on Britain, Argentina face Serbia and Belgium host Canada in the other quarter-final ties.

Australia won the last of their 28 Davis Cup titles in 2003.

