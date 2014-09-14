Wood recalled to England's Champions Trophy squad
LONDON Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been named in England's 15-man squad for the ODI series against South Africa and the Champions Trophy tournament in June having recovered from ankle surgery.
PARIS France wrapped up their Davis Cup semi-final tie against holders Czech Republic 4-1 on Sunday, a day after securing their final spot on home soil.
Julien Benneteau lost 6-4 6-3 to Jiri Vesely before Gael Monfils beat Lukas Rosol 5-7 6-4 7-5 in the reverse singles at Roland Garros.
Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga secured the winning point in Saturday's doubles by beating Radek Stepanek and Tomas Berdych 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-1.
On Friday, Gasquet defeated Berdych 6-3 6-2 6-3 while Tsonga defeated Rosol 6-2 6-2 6-3.
Les Bleus will take on Switerland in the final at home on Nov. 21-23.
Liverpool will fight for a Premier League top-four finish to secure Champions League action next season despite Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.