Spalletti is latest coach to occupy Inter hot seat
MILAN Luciano Spalletti became Inter Milan's 10th coach in the last seven years when he was named on Friday and handed the task of restoring the club to their former greatness.
PARIS World number nine Mardy Fish has pulled out of the United States' Davis Cup quarter-final against France, who will be without world number 14 Gael Monfils for this week's tie.
Fish had a health scare on Thursday in Miami after suffering extreme fatigue and was told by doctors to rest, the U.S. Tennis Association said on their website (www.usta.com) on Monday.
World number 66 Ryan Harrison replaces Fish in the squad.
Monfils misses out with a stomach injury so Gilles Simon comes in, the French tennis federation said in a statement.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra are the other players already in the side for the tie starting on Friday on the claycourts at the Monte Carlo Country Club.
The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase its capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.