France's Richard Gasquet attends the official draw of their upcoming Davis Cup tennis match against Argentina in Buenos Aires April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

PARIS Richard Gasquet has been replaced by Gilles Simon in the France team to face Argentina in this weekend's Davis Cup quarter-final tie, the French tennis federation said on Thursday.

"Gilles Simon is among the four players picked up by Arnaud Clement. Richard Gasquet named as a substitute," the FFT said on their Twitter feed as the draw for the tie was taking place.

"We know that Richard Gasquet has been suffering from a big blister (on his foot)," it added.

French number one Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Carlos Belocq in the first singles rubber on Friday, with Simon playing Juan Monaco.

David Nalbandian and Horacio Zeballos will face Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra in Saturday's doubles on clay in Buenos Aires.

