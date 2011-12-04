Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a point against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro during their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

SEVILLE, Spain Rafa Nadal mounted a thrilling comeback back from a set down to beat Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro 1-6 6-4 6-1 7-6 and secure Spain's fifth Davis Cup tennis triumph on Sunday.

The world number two, who demolished Juan Monaco in Friday's opening singles rubber, had a much tougher time on his beloved clay against an inspired Del Potro but rallied to snuff out the South American nation's bid for a first title in their fourth final.

The lanky Del Potro, nicknamed the tower of Tandil after his birthplace, had fully recovered from his five-set defeat to David Ferrer in Friday's singles and delighted the raucous away supporters with a fearsome display of power hitting to take the first set.

However, he ran out of steam at the crucial moment and lost the fourth-set tiebreak 7-0, sparking wild celebrations among the home supporters at the purpose-built indoor court at Seville's Olympic Stadium.

Nadal's victory, his 16th in 16 Davis Cup singles matches on his favoured surface, gave Spain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five tie as the favourites secured their third title in four years.

It was their second Davis Cup final victory over Argentina following their success in Mar del Plata in 2008 and they also claimed the enormous trophy, known in Spanish as the 'salad bowl', by beating Czech Republic in Barcelona in 2009.

"We gave everything, it was a very emotional victory at the end of a tough year," Nadal said in an interview with Spanish television.

"Winning in this way, we are very grateful to all the people of Spain. It was the best atmosphere I have experienced in my career."

NERVOUS START

Argentina were 2-0 down after Friday's singles before David Nalbandian and Eduardo Schwank thrashed Spanish pair Feliciano Lopez and Fernando Verdasco in Saturday's doubles to keep the tie alive.

Given the enormity of the task he faced -- Nadal has only lost one best-of-five match on clay in his career -- it was no surprise when Del Potro made a nervous and error-strewn start to the match.

He twice double-faulted in the opening game, the second time on break point, to gift Nadal the lead but fought back immediately when the Spaniard missed an attempted drop shot and then held serve for a 2-1 lead.

A section of rowdy light blue and white-clad Argentina fans held up play several times on Nadal's next service game and Del Potro and captain Tito Vazquez had to make the first of several appeals for calm.

Nadal was also showing signs of nerves and his opponent took full advantage, thumping winners with his fearsome forehand and breaking the Mallorcan's serve twice more for a 5-1 lead before taking the set with a backhand pass.

It was the first time Nadal had dropped a set in 10 Davis Cup singles matches since September 2008.

Nadal's family and team mates were looking edgy at the side of the court but the 10-times grand slam winner slowly rediscovered his form in the second set and a huge roar echoed around the giant arena when he converted a smash and broke Del Potro to level the match.

The Spanish fans leaped to their feet again when Nadal broke for a 5-1 lead in the third set with a brilliant whipped forehand pass on the run that curved just inside the line and he served out to love to move ahead for the first time.

Del Potro looked beaten when Nadal claimed an early break in the fourth set but the 2009 U.S. Open champion battled on to eventually force the tiebreak.

That marked the end of his brave challenge and he failed to win another point.

Nadal sealed victory with a trademark forehand winner down the line before embracing his opponent at the net as his team mates danced on the court nearby and Spanish King Juan Carlos celebrated in the stands.

According to Davis Cup rules, if the tie is decided after the fourth rubber and that match lasts at least four sets, the final singles will not be contested.

(Additional reporting by Inmaculada Sanz in Madrid, editing by Clare Fallon and John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)