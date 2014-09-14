Marin Cilic completed a dream week by steering Croatia into the Davis Cup World Group on Sunday, winning the crucial fifth rubber of their playoff to give his side a 3-2 victory over the Netherlands.

Less than a week since winning the U.S. Open for his first grand slam title, Cilic beat Thiemo de Bakker in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 7-5.

Cilic, rested for the first singles, had won Saturday's doubles with Marin Draganja.

Croatia, the 2005 champions, will be joined in the World Group by Belgium, Australia and the U.S who all triumphed at the weekend in their playoff ties against Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Slovakia respectively.

India and Serbia were locked at 2-2 in Bangalore where heavy rain meant the deciding singles rubber between Yuki Bhambri and Filip Krajinovic was not possible.

Canada were leading Colombia 2-1 while Spain needed to win both Sunday's singles in Brazil to avoid missing out on a place in the World Group.

