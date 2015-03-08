Great Britain's Jamie Murray, Liam Broady, James Ward, Andy Murray, captain Leon Smith and Dominic Inglot pose for a photograph as they celebrate their first round Davis Cup victory over the USA at Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON For the second year running Andy Murray led Britain to a Davis Cup first round victory over the United States when he beat John Isner 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(4) on Sunday in Glasgow.

Cheered on by a partisan crowd the former Wimbledon champion survived some early scares against the big-serving American before taking charge to lead Britain into a 3-1 lead.

In the quarter-finals they will face a home tie with France after they beat Germany with a day to spare.

"It's been incredible the whole week, to be in the quarter-finals for the second time in a row is a credit to everyone," world number five Murray, revelling in playing in front of a Scottish crowd, said.

"Everyone was thinking it was going to be comfortable against John because he would be tired but that put more pressure on me and I definitely felt that."

Isner, beaten in five sets by British number two James Ward on Friday, had three set points in the opener but could not convert and despite some fierce resistance in the third set he could not keep the 32-times champions alive.

Italy, who beat Britain in the quarter-finals last year, went down to Kazakhstan in Astana, where Aleksandr Nedovyesov, ranked 130th in the world, stunned world number 22 Fabio Fognini in five sets to seal a 3-2 victory.

Kazakhstan will travel to former Davis Cup heavyweights Australia who enjoyed a 3-1 victory over 2012 and 2013 winners Czech Republic in Ostrava -- Bernard Tomic clinching the deal with an impressive 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(5) win over Lukas Rosol on Sunday.

Australia have reached the last eight for the first time since 2006.

World number one Novak Djokovic's Serbia crushed Croatia 5-0 and will take on the winners of the match between Argentina and Brazil in Buenos Aires.

Holders Switzerland, without Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka, were locked at 2-2 with Belgium in Liege.

