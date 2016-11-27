ZAGREB Argentina were level at 2-2 with hosts Croatia in an epic Davis Cup final after Juan Martin Del Potro came from two sets down to beat home favourite Marin Cilic 6-7(4) 2-6 7-5 6-4 6-3 in a fervent atmosphere on Sunday.

Croatia, the 2005 winners, were one set away from claiming their second Davis Cup but Del Potro dug deep to keep alive Argentina's bid to win their maiden title after losing all four finals they have taken part in.

Cilic appeared poised to finish the job and delight the passionate local fans after rifling 23 winners and 18 aces in the opening two sets, with Del Potro looking subdued.

Argentina's 2009 U.S. Open champion, however, responded ferociously with his back to the wall and then recovered from a break down early in the fifth set to close out the match in four hours and 53 minutes.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)