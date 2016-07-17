Britain Tennis - Serbia v Great Britain - Davis Cup Quarter Final - Tasmajdan Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - 16/7/16Great Britain fans during Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot's doubles match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic Action Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

LONDON Davis Cup holders Britain edged into a 2-1 lead in Serbia after Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot won Saturday's doubles.

Rain meant only one of Friday's two scheduled singles were completed but Serbia quickly squared up the quarter-final on day two as Dusan Lajovic thrashed James Ward 6-1 6-3 6-2.

However, Murray and Inglot were too strong for veteran Nenad Zimonjic and Filip Krajinovic, winning 6-1 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 to put Britain one rubber away from the semi-finals.

Serbia are without world number one Novak Djokovic while Wimbledon champion Andy Murray travelled with his British team mates but will not feature in the tie.

In other action Argentina lead Italy 2-1 in Pesaro while Wimbledon doubles champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won Saturday's doubles to give France a 2-1 lead over the Czech Republic.

The U.S. lead Croatia 2-0 in the other World Group tie.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)