Tennis - Belgium v Great Britain - Davis Cup Final - Flanders Expo, Ghent, Belgium - 29/11/15Men's Singles - Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after beating Belgium's David Goffin to win the Davis CupAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

GHENT, Belgium World number two Andy Murray's three-point contribution to Britain's defeat of Belgium in the Davis Cup final concluded one of the most remarkable years ever achieved in the competition by an individual player. Below are the key facts:

Murray's win over David Goffin on Sunday meant he contributed 11 of Britain's 12 winning rubbers in this year's World Group campaign.

His 11 wins all came in live rubbers, matching Ivan Ljubicic's feat for Croatia in 2005. However, Murray ended the year 11-0, whereas Ljubicic's was 11-1 having lost a singles in the final against Slovakia.

American John McEnroe put together a 12-0 record in 1982 but several of his wins were in 'dead' rubbers.

Murray ended with an 8-0 singles record in Davis Cup in 2015. He is the first player ever to win eight 'live' singles rubbers in a Davis Cup year. McEnroe (1982) and Mats Wilander (1983) also won eight singles, but not all were live rubbers.

Murray becomes the first player to win three live rubbers in the final since American Pete Sampras in 1995.

Murray has won 27 of his last 28 singles matches in the Davis Cup, his only loss since 2005 coming against Italian Fabio Fognini in last year's quarter-final in Naples.

