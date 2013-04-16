KARACHI, April 16 The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has agreed to hear an appeal by Pakistan against the awarding of their Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group 11 tie to New Zealand, the Pakistan Tennis Federation said on Tuesday.

"It is a major breakthrough for us after we got confirmation from the ITF they will be hearing our appeal against the referee's decision," PTF secretary Mumtaz Yousuf told Reuters.

Pakistan were disqualified from this month's Davis Cup tie against New Zealand played in Yangon, Myanmar after Sri Lankan referee Ashita Ajigala ruled that the grass court had become unplayable and dangerous.

The tie was played in Myanmar after New Zealand refused to visit Pakistan due to security concerns.

Pakistani players had officials strongly protested against the decision to award the tie to New Zealand.

"We think that the ITF's decision to consider our appeal shows how seriously we are taking this matter and how seriously the ITF views our reservations on the referee's decision," Yousuf said.

The appeal will be heard by the ITF's Board of Directors next month. (Editing by Ed Osmond)