Alex Bogomolov Jr. of Russia hits a return to Michael Llodra of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

MOSCOW World number 35 Alex Bogomolov is set to make his Davis Cup debut for Russia after being named in the squad for next week's World Group first-round tie against Austria.

Moscow-born Bogomolov, who had represented the United States in the past after moving there as a child with his parents, has been eligible to compete for Russia after getting a clearance from the International Tennis Federation last month.

The 28-year-old decided to switch nationalities last year, saying he wanted to represent his native country in Davis Cup and the Olympics.

Bogomolov told Russian media this month that he had to pay the U.S. tennis federation (USTA) $50,000 out of his own pocket to get the Americans' approval to switch nationalities.

Russia captain Shamil Tarpishchev also included 39th-ranked Mikhail Youzhny, Nikolay Davydenko (52) and Igor Kunitsyn (80) for February 10-12 tie in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt.

(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)