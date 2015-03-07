Tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia talks during an interview in Belgrade March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

KRALJEVO, Serbia World number one Novak Djokovic has replaced Viktor Troicki as Nenad Zimonjic's partner for Serbia in Saturday's doubles against Croatia in their Davis Cup world group first-round tie, the International Tennis Federation said.

Serbia, the 2010 winners, are 2-0 up after Djokovic enjoyed a straight-sets win over Mate Delic in Friday's opening singles before Troicki fought back from two sets down to beat 18-year old Borna Coric.

Although Troicki was initially named to play alongside Zimonjic and said he was fit after a gruelling clash with Coric, Serbia coach Bogdan Obradovic opted for Djokovic who blew away Delic in just 89 minutes.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)