PARIS World number one Novak Djokovic will make a late decision on his participation in the next week's Monte Carlos Masters because of an ankle problem.

"The world's top player has undergone an MRI examination this morning which revealed no structural damage to the joint capsule and ligaments," a statement on Djokovic's website (www.novakdjokovic.com) read on Tuesday.

"A joint structures strain requires therapy and strict rest in the following days. Depending on the recovery, a decision will be made on Nole's participation at the upcoming tournament in Monte Carlo."

Djokovic, who reached the final of the clay court tournament last year, picked up the ankle injury as he led Serbia to a Davis Cup quarter-final win against the United States at the weekend.

