MIAMI Novak Djokovic moved one step closer to a fourth Miami title after easing by Spaniard Tommy Robredo 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to become the first man through to the Sony Open quarter-finals.

It was just the second match of the tournament for Djokovic, who received an opening-round bye and advanced to the last 16 on a walkover when Florian Mayer withdrew with a groin injury, and sets up a potential mouth-watering quarter-final clash with defending champion Andy Murray.

The sixth seeded Scotsman, contesting his first event since splitting with coach Ivan Lendl last week, faces Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga later on Tuesday.

After early morning showers delayed the start of play by 30 minutes, Djokovic, a six-times grand slam winner, went to work under a sunny South Florida sky and wasted no time claiming the only break of the opening set to go up 3-2 on way to a 1-0 lead.

Robredo and the world number two continued to slug it out in the second but it was the Serb once again recording the only break at 6-5 then holding serve to close out the match.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)