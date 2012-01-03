Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning against Nikolay Davydenko of Russia during the ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

DOHA Defending champion Roger Federer took less than an hour to trounce Nikolay Davydenko in straight sets in the first round of the Qatar Open on Tuesday,

The Swiss second seed won 6-2, 6-2 in contrast to top seed to Rafa Nadal and third-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who were each taken to three sets before beating low-ranked opponents in the opening round.

Federer broke 30-year-old Davydenko in the opening game of the match and romped to victory in the first set without facing a break point.

The second set was little different. Davydenko saved a match point on his own serve at 1-5 before playing a drop shot to clinch the game, but that only delayed the inevitable as Federer extended his winning record against the Russian to 16-2.

The 16-times Grand Slam winner will now face Slovenian qualifier Grega Zemlja in the second round.

"I played agressively, served well and had good movement," Federer said in a courtside interview.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by John Mehaffey)