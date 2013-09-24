Venus beats Kerber in Miami, Konta ousts Halep
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
Marin Cilic cited a knee injury at Wimbledon this year to hide the fact he had failed a dope test, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has revealed after handing the Croatian a nine-month suspension.
The former world number nine, banned last week after testing positive for the banned stimulant nikethamide, has said he never knowingly took any banned substance and plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The ITF, in a full decision of its independent anti-doping tribunal published on its website (www.itftennis.com), said the player was charged with a doping offence in a letter dated June 10 after a positive result in Munich on May 1.
Cilic received the letter on June 11 in London before his first match at the Queen's Club pre-Wimbledon tournament.
The Croat lost the final at Queen's to Andy Murray and, after instructing lawyers, played and won his first-round match at Wimbledon on June 24.
"On 26 June his lawyers in Brussels responded on his behalf, voluntarily accepting a provisional suspension until a decision in the case, and waiving his right to analysis of the B sample," the ITF decision said.
"He withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a knee injury to avoid adverse publicity."
Cilic was quoted at the time as saying it was "a very black day" and the 10th seed's reported injury was one of a spate of withdrawals on the third day that focused attention on the state of the grass courts.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
BUENOS AIRES The Argentine FA, lacking proper leadership since 2015 and fearful its national team might not reach the World Cup finals without banned captain Lionel Messi, elected a third-tier club chairman and former roadsweeper as its president on Wednesday.
LONDON England's new test captain Joe Root will seek to bolster his leadership skills with big scores and has promised to ensure the side are better prepared to defend the Ashes in Australia than they were on the previous trip.