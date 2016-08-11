Switzerland's Martina Hingis (L) and India's Sania Mirza pose with the trophy after winning their doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

The leading women's doubles team of Martina Hingis and Sania Mirza have opted to end their partnership after suffering a slump in form following a trophy-laden 16 months together, the players confirmed on Thursday.

"After three grand slam victories and 11 WTA doubles titles together, we have mutually agreed that we would each be open to playing with other players for the remainder of the season," the pair said in a statement.

A former singles number one, Swiss Hingis partnered Indian Mirza for the first time at the Indian Wells Open last year and the self-styled "Santina" team went on to claim 14 titles, including wins at Wimbledon, and the U.S. and Australian Opens.

Since their 41-match winning streak was snapped at the Qatar Open in February, the pair claimed the Rome title but failed to advance beyond the quarter-finals in their last four events.

"Perhaps, because of out great past results, we have had very high expectations from our partnership and unfortunately did not get the results we desired recently," they added.

The pair will, however, reunite to defend their WTA Finals title in Singapore at the end of October.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)