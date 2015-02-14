Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Australian Open champion Serena Williams has pulled out of this week's Dubai Tennis Championships, organisers said on Saturday.
Officials released a brief message on Twitter saying Williams and Canada's Genie Bouchard had withdrawn from the lucrative WTA event.
Williams recently won her sixth Australian Open title but the world number one sat out last week's Fed Cup tie for the United States because of a persistent, nagging cough.
No reason was given for Bouchard's withdrawl, after she was awarded a wild card in the event.
Venus Williams won the title last year and will be defending her crown at Feb. 15-21 tournament.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Julian Linden)
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.