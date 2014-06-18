Professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark follows her boyfriend, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, as he plays during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

EASTBOURNE England Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki is happy to be back on grass and enjoying her game again after easing into the quarter-finals of the pre-Wimbledon Eastbourne event on Wednesday.

"The grass really suits me", said the Dane following her 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded American Sloane Stephens. "I like the fast ball and pace I get from my opponent's shots.

"I just enjoyed it and I played well out there," said Wozniacki, who suffered a shock first round defeat on the slow clay of the French Open last month.

"I held my composure and I served well. She didn't make it easy for me to finish it off, but I'm pleased with how I played."

Eighth-seed Wozniacki now faces Italian Camila Giorgi who has played over five hours of tennis in two days after two marathon matches. She beat fourth seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets in round one, and on Wednesday came through against Britain's Johanna Konta 1-6 7-5 7-5.

The seeds continued to tumble when another Briton, Heather Watson, put out the sixth seeded Italian Flavia Pennetta 6-7 6-4 6-2. Fifth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany was made to struggle as well by Alize Cornet of France before coming through 7-5 1-6 7-5.

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who defeated top seeded Pole Agnieszka Radwanska in round one, went out to another Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-3.

In the men's event, top seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet overcame the tough challenge of Australian Bernard Tomic 6-4 3-6 6-3 but fourth seed Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain was beaten 6-2 7-5 by Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

(Editing by Tony Goodson)