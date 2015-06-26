Tennis - Aegon International - Devonshire Park, Eastbourne - 26/6/15. Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in action during the semi finals. Action Images via REUTERS/Henry Browne

LONDON Agnieszka Radwanska continued her pre-Wimbledon tune-up by reaching the final of Eastbourne grasscourt tournament with a 6-1 6-7(3) 6-2 win over America's Sloane Stephens on Friday.

Radwanska, a Wimbledon runner-up in 2012, will face Belinda Bencic in the final. The 18-year-old Swiss advanced after second-seed Caroline Wozniacki retired while trailing 3-0 in the first set.

Radwanska, who won at Eastbourne in 2008, lost to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final in 2012.

In the men's event in Nottingham, 12th seed Sam Querrey beat Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov 4-6 6-3 7-5 to set up a final against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, who beat Marcos Baghdatis when the Cypriot retired early in the first set.

