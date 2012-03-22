Venus Williams of the U.S. lunges for a return against Kimiko Date-Krumm of Japan at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Venus Williams made a triumphant to the WTA Tour on Wednesday, winning her first round match at the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami.

The former world number one had not played a singles match since last year's U.S. Open in New York when she revealed she had been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes fatigue and joint soreness.

But the 31-year-old American was back on the court on Wednesday, beating Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-0 6-3 in an hour and 17 minutes.

"Just to be in this tournament is a huge win for me," Williams told reporters after being granted a wildcard entry into the tournament.

"Just being here is a win, I told myself going into this, this is a win. Just to train and get back at this level."

Belgium's Kim Clijsters, another former number one on the comeback trail, overcame a slow start before beating Australia's Jarmila Gajdosova 4-6 6-1 6-0.

Clijsters had not played since she lost to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka in the Australian Open semi-finals when she injured her ankle.

"It's always tough to get that first match rhythm under your belt," Clijsters said.

"One thing I can count on is I have the experience, though. It doesn't take me that long to get used to it again. But it has become tougher."

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom)