KEY BISCAYNE, Florida Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska defeated Maria Sharapova of Russia 7-5 6-4 to win the Sony Ericsson Open final on Saturday.

Sharapova has now lost four finals in the Miami tournament while Radwanska's victory was her second of the year following her triumph in Dubai.