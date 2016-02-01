Britain's Johanna Konta waves as she leaves after losing her semi-final match against Germany's Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON Britain's Johanna Konta, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals, will miss next week's Euro-Africa zone rounds of the Fed Cup in Israel with an intestinal issue, she said on Sunday.

Konta became the first British woman into the last four of a grand slam in over 30 years before her exhilarating run was halted on Thursday by eventual champion Angelique Kerber.

She had been due to compete in Eilat, Israel where two of the 14 teams taking part will win promotion to World Group level.

"I have been advised by the doctors that playing there would jeopardise an ongoing intestinal issue that got progressively worse through the Australian Open," she said in a statement.

Britain will play Georgia and South Africa in the round-robin phase, with the group winner facing a playoff.

"While its obviously very disappointing, we still have a squad of players capable of winning through the Euro/Africa Zone Group 1," captain Judy Murray said.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)