Serbia's Ana Ivanovic reacts during their final match of the Fed Cup tennis tournament against zech Republic's Petra Kvitova in Prague November 4, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Ana Ivanovic beat Petra Kvitova 6-3 7-5 on Sunday to keep alive Serbia's hopes of winning their debut Fed Cup title.

World number eight Kvitova had been expected to hand defending champions Czech Republic an unbeatable 3-0 lead on Sunday but former French Open winner Ivanovic produced an inspired display to keep the tie alive.

The 24-year old Serb took the first point for Serbia with a forehand winner on her third match point.

"It is amazing to give hope to our team. Overall I am very happy, it was a very high quality match I played today," Ivanovic told reporters.

"I knew today I would be playing better and I started swinging from the beginning and worked well for me. (Kvitova) started swinging again (in the second set), getting few winners down the lines, but I managed to stay calm."

Lucie Safarova will take on Serbia's Jelena Jankovic in the second reverse singles.

The Czechs are hoping to complete a tennis double as the men's team take on Spain in the Davis Cup final later this month.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Pritha Sarkar)