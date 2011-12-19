MOSCOW Maria Sharapova has committed herself to playing in Russia's Fed Cup first round tie against Spain in February, the world number four said.
"Not sure if everyone knows, but I will be playing Fed Cup for Russia versus Spain after (the Australian Open)," the Florida-based Russian said on her official website (www.mariasharapova.com).
"So glad we get to play in Moscow! I will have four weeks in the Australian summer and then a week in the Moscow winter."
Russia host Spain in the Olympic indoor arena on February 4-5.
Sharapova has not played for her native country since losing to France's Virginie Razzano in straight sets in the Fed Cup quarter-finals last February before being replaced for the reserse singles the following day.
Russia went on to beat France 3-2, then crushed Italy 5-0 in the semi-finals before losing to the Czech Republic 3-2 in the Moscow final last month.
