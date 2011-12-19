Tennis player Maria Sharapova of Russia gestures while listening to a question during an interview with Reuters in Taipei September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/Files

MOSCOW Maria Sharapova has committed herself to playing in Russia's Fed Cup first round tie against Spain in February, the world number four said.

"Not sure if everyone knows, but I will be playing Fed Cup for Russia versus Spain after (the Australian Open)," the Florida-based Russian said on her official website (www.mariasharapova.com).

"So glad we get to play in Moscow! I will have four weeks in the Australian summer and then a week in the Moscow winter."

Russia host Spain in the Olympic indoor arena on February 4-5.

Sharapova has not played for her native country since losing to France's Virginie Razzano in straight sets in the Fed Cup quarter-finals last February before being replaced for the reserse singles the following day.

Russia went on to beat France 3-2, then crushed Italy 5-0 in the semi-finals before losing to the Czech Republic 3-2 in the Moscow final last month.

