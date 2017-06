Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in their men's singles semi-final match at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio August 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

MASON, Ohio World number one Roger Federer secured his sixth ATP title of the year with a 6-0 7-6 win over Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.

It took Federer just 20 minutes to clinch the first set but it was a tighter affair in the second which Federer won 9-7 in the tie-break.

It is the fifth time Federer has won the Cincinnati event and the third time in four years.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Tim Hart)