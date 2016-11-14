PARIS Former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo is to quit as captain of the French women's tennis team after their defeat on Sunday in the Fed Cup final to the Czech Republic, sports newspaper L'Equipe reported on Monday.

The French Tennis Federation said Mauresmo would hold a news conference later in the day at Paris' Roland Garros tennis headquarters.

A federation spokesman declined to comment further.

Two-time grand slam singles winner Mauresmo coached Andy Murray for two years until the pair parted ways in May. The Briton has since risen through the rankings to world number one.

