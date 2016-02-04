PARIS French Tennis Federation (FFT) director general and French Open director Guilbert Ysern has been sacked by federation president Jean Gachassin, French sports daily L'Equipe said on Thursday.

"It's very brutal," Ysern was quoted as saying by L'Equipe. "I'm a bother but I have done nothing wrong," he added without elaborating.

The newspaper reports that Ysern and Gachassin had been at odds since the president sacked Davis Cup captain Arnaud Clement last year and replaced him with former French Open champion Yannick Noah.

The FFT was not available for comment.

