PARIS World number seven Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina has pulled out of next week's French Open tennis after failing to recover from a virus, Argentine media reported on Wednesday.

Del Potro, who reached the quarter-finals at the claycourt grand-slam event last year, flew home after losing to Frenchman Benoit Paire in the Rome Masters event last 16 last week.

"I am sad to miss such an important tournament, one that you always dream of winning," Del Potro was quoted as saying by the daily Ultima Hora's website (www.ultimahora.com).

Del Potro is the second top-10 player to withdraw from the French Open, which starts on Sunday at Roland Garros, after Briton Andy Murray announced he would miss the tournament because of a back injury.

Organisers said on Wednesday that former world number seven Mardy Fish of the United States, currently 41st in the ATP rankings, and fellow American Brian Baker, ranked 71st, had also pulled out.

