PARIS Women's third seed Victoria Azarenka screeched past Italian former champion Francesca Schiavone into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday, winning 6-3 6-0 on Chatrier Court.

Neither player found any rhythm on serve with five consecutive breaks but once Azarenka found her range, she pulled away to advance to the last eight for a third time.

The match began in front of a quarter full stadium with Azarenka's wails and groans, and 2010 champion Schiavone's kung-fu style sound effects echoing around the arena.

From 3-3 in the opening set, Azarenka began to strike the ball with much greater power and Schiavone's challenge soon faded.

Double Australian Open champion Azarenka will face either American Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Maria Kirilenko next as she targets a first semi-final appearance at Roland Garros.

