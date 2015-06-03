Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Timea Bacsinszky toppled little-known Belgian Alison van Uytvanck 6-4 7-5 in the most unexpected of French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday to set up a semi-final showdown with Serena Williams.

Bacsinszky, seeded 23, produced a fearless brand of baseline tennis to became the first Swiss woman since Martina Hingis in 2001 to reach the last four at Roland Garros.

World number 93 Van Uytvanck, who was bidding to become the lowest ranked woman to reach the semi-finals of the claycourt major, barely had a chance to blink before she found herself 3-0 down in the first set.

Considering the ginger-haired 21-year-old had won only one grand slam match prior to her arrival in Paris, it was little wonder that she let the occasion of playing on the 10,000 seater Suzanne Lenglen Court get to her.

Once her nerves settled, she held her own but by then the damage had been done and Bacsinszky whipped a forehand winner to wrap up the set.

Cheered on by her idol Kim Clijsters from the stands, Van Uytvanck unleashed a string of gutsy shots to recover from 3-1 down to level at 3-3 in the second set.

Bacsinszky, however, broke in the 11th game before blasting a backhand down the line winner to seal a place in the last four.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Justin Palmer)