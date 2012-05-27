Bopanna and Dabrowski win French Open mixed doubles
PARIS Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.
PARIS Argentine Juan Martin del Potro survived an injury scare to book his place in the second round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-7 6-2 6-1 win against Spain's Albert Montanes on Sunday.
The ninth-seeded Del Potro, a Roland Garros semi-finalist in 2009, received treatment on a sore left knee at the end of the second set before motoring through to prevail with a service winner on his first match point.
The 2009 U.S. Open champion started brightly, sprinkling the court with forehand winners to open a 6-2 4-2 lead before seizing up as claycourt specialist Montanes fought back to take the second set tiebreak 7-5.
Del Potro, however, regrouped after the trainer strapped his left knee to set up a second-round meeting with Frenchman Edouard Roger Vasselin.
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.