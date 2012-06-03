David Goffin of Belgium returns the ball to Lukasz Kubot of Poland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his match against Nicolas Mahut of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Belgian lucky loser David Goffin will expect no mercy from 16-times grand slam champion Roger Federer when he faces his idol on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.

Spurred on by a flag-waving army of Belgian supporters, world number 109 Goffin, the youngest players left in the draw at 20, will hope to become the first lucky loser from qualifying to reach the last eight at a grand slam.

Before third seed Federer tackles the Belgian upstart, women's world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus will take on 15th seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

If she wins she will make sure she retains her world number one status unless Russian Maria Sharapova reaches the final.

Her male counterpart Novak Djokovic of Serbia will be second on Court Philippe Chatrier against Italian Andreas Seppi, the 22nd seed.

French fans will cheer for the fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga against Swiss 18th seed Stanislas Wawrinka, who ended the Frenchman's run in the third round last year.

Another heavyweight men's fourth round draw sees Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych take on Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)