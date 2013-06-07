David Ferrer of Spain celebrates defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in their men's singles semi-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS David Ferrer reached his first grand slam final when he beat local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2 in a one-sided French Open semi-final on Friday to set up an all-Spanish clash with seven-times champion Rafa Nadal.

Fourth seed Ferrer, yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year, was barely challenged by sixth seed Tsonga who was unable to focus throughout the match.

Tsonga, bidding to become the first Frenchman into his home slam final since Henri Leconte in 1988, failed to match Ferrer's pace and capitulated after just over two hours.

Ferrer fell on his back on to the red clay after a Tsonga forehand went long as the man from Valencia set up the first all-Spanish final at Roland Garros since Alberto Costa beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2002.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)