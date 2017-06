Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose before their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS The French Open men's final between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic was suspended due to rain on Sunday.

Nadal won the first set 6-4 and was 5-3 and a break up in the second when the umpire called the players off court.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)