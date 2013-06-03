Tommy Haas of Germany hits a return to Mikhail Youzhny of Russia during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Tommy Haas became the oldest man to reach a grand slam quarter-final since 2005 with a 6-1 6-1 6-3 thrashing of Russia Mikhail Youzhny at the French Open on Monday.

The 35-year-old former world number two, enjoying an Indian summer to his injury-hit career, left Youzhny smashing rackets in frustration as he cruised to victory in 84 minutes.

Andre Agassi was the last 35-year-old to reach a grand slam quarter-final at the 2005 U.S. Open.

The evergreen German will take on world number one Novak Djokovic or fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber next.

Youzhny, who once cut his head by smashing it with his racket, could find himself with a fine after taking out his frustration by mangling his racket on a courtside bench.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)