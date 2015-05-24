A close-up shows the racket of Simona Halep of Romania during the women's singles match against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PARIS Last year's runner-up Simona Halep huffed and puffed past Russian Evgeniya Rodina to reach the second round with a 7-5 6-4 win as the French Open began on Sunday, but the Romanian was not concerned by a patchy display.

The third seed was never really threatened but let her guard down too many times for comfort against a willing opponent on a sun-drenched court Philippe Chatrier.

Halep, the top name in action in the women's draw on day one, broke twice to open a 4-1 lead, only for Rodina to hit back and level at 5-5.

The Russian let another service game slip from her hands with a double fault and Halep clinched the set with a drop shot.

She broke decisively in the ninth game of the second set and wrapped it up with an ace.

"It was a tough match, because it was first round and it is always difficult to start the tournament," Halep, who lost to Russian Maria Sharapova in last year's final, told a news conference.

"But she played well. I (made) easy mistakes, but it's normal and I accept that. Next round I will be better, for sure."

While most of the focus is on Sharapova and top seed Serena Williams, Halep said she is better-equipped to challenge the big two this year, having grown as a player.

"I'm stronger, I think, mentally, and I'm stronger, as well, on court. I feel stronger -- I have a stronger body and I have improved a lot in my game. Serve is better, so I feel more confident now with my game," she explained.

She will next face Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who beat her in the third round of the U.S. Open last year.

It will be a different story on the Paris clay, though, according to Halep.

"I have no good memories from that match, because I didn't play my match. I just was blocked and I couldn't hit the ball," Halep said. "But now I feel much better. I feel that I have my chance.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)