Rafael Nadal of Spain (bottom) serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Grounds staff cover the court as rain stops the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia wipes his face as he leaves the court under an umbrella as rain stops the play during his men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS The French Open men's final between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic was suspended due to rain for a second time on Sunday.

Nadal was leading 6-4 6-3 2-6 1-2 when the match referee called the players off court at 16:51 GMT.

The players were also off court for 35 minutes during the second set.

With the forecast for the rest of the day looking rather bleak, organisers said they have contingency plans to continue the match on Monday.

The last time the men's final was not completed on Sunday was in 1973, when bad weather did not allow for the showpiece match to be completed until Tuesday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin and Pritha Sarkar)