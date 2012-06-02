Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Eduardo Schwank of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Rafa Nadal continued his untroubled progress towards a seventh French Open title with a 6-1 6-3 6-4 defeat of Argentine qualifier Eduardo Schwank on Saturday to reach the last 16.

Second seed Nadal, who dropped only nine games in his first two rounds at Roland Garros, was never under threat from the big Argentine doubles specialist.

Schwank, ranked 192 in singles, enjoyed his time in the spotlight, milking the applause when he won a point on the Spaniard's serve midway through the final set and raising his arms to encourage the fans to cheer him on.

Nadal, seeking his 11th grand slam title, will next meet either another Argentine, 13th seed Juan Monaco, or Canadian Milos Raonic, seeded 19th. First, though, he will celebrate his 26th birthday on Sunday.

(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Martyn Herman)