Rafael Nadal of Spain acknowledges spectators after winning his men's singles match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

PARIS Eight-times champion Rafa Nadal produced yet another rock solid performance to see off Argentine Leonardo Mayer 6-2 7-5 6-2 and reach the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday.

The world No.1, who is undefeated at Roland Garros since his only loss in 2009, extended his record to 62-1 on the Paris clay having not dropped a set at this year's event.

The Spaniard made only five unforced errors in the first two sets - 10 in total - even though he was broken in the second as world No.65 Mayer showed his claycourt skills.

Nadal ended the contest with a service winner to set up a meeting with unheralded Serbian Dujan Lajovic, who beat American Jack Sock 6-4 7-5 6-3 and also has yet to drop a set.

