Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros- Paris, France - 30/05/16. A man uses an umbrella at the central court as rain falls in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Persistent rain showers accompanied by a flood warning washed out the entire day's play at the French Open on Monday for the first time since 2000.

Belgian David Goffin and Latvian Ernests Gulbis had been expected to open proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier but, after they spent almost three hours in the locker room, organisers told soggy and disappointed fans to apply for a refund from the tournament's official website.

"Unfortunately the weather conditions do not allow us to start matches today. No matches will be played today and we apologise for this situation," an announcer told fans over the PA system.

"All matches are postponed till tomorrow."

The French national weather centre issued its orange warning - the second highest alert level - for parts of northern France including Paris and surrounding areas, and said heavy rains could continue until Tuesday afternoon.

The cancellation of 10 fourth round singles matches, including those featuring world number ones Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, has created a major backlog for tournament organisers.

The washout in 2000 was on May 30, the second day of play, when over 50 first-round matches were held over. That tournament finished on time.

Rain forced the postponement of the 2012 men's final, which was held over two days and finished on the Monday.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by John Stonestreet)