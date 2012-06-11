Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS The French Open men's final between six-times champion Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic resumed on Monday after rain stopped play on Sunday.
Nadal, who is chasing a record seventh title, was leading Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 1-2 when play got back underway at 1112GMT.
PARIS Ripping a screaming forehand straight through the tennis textbook, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko blazed into the French Open final with a 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 win over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in a battle of the birthday girls on Thursday.