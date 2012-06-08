Sara Errani (R) and Roberta Vinci of Italy kiss their trophy after winning their women's doubles final against Maria Kirilenko of Russia and teammate Nadia Petrova at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Sara Errani warmed up for her singles final by teaming up with fellow Italian Roberta Vinci to win the French Open women's doubles title on Friday by beating seventh-seeded Russians Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova 4-6 6-4 6-2.

The fourth seeds, who were runners-up at the 2012 Australian Open, claimed their first grand slam title.

Vinci and Errani have also won tournaments this year in Monterrey, Acapulco, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome.

Errani, who plays Maria Sharapova in the singles final on Saturday, is the first player since Kim Clijsters in 2003 to reach the singles and doubles finals at Roland Garros in the same year.

She is hoping to emulate Mary Pierce who was the last woman to win both titles at the French Open in 2000.

