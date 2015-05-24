Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 24/5/15Men's Singles - Switzerland's Roger Federer appeals to security after a spectator tries to take a 'selfie' on court after his winAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 24/5/15Men's Singles - Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the first roundAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

PARIS A major security breach marred Roger Federer's first-round win at the French Open on Sunday when a fan walked on to Court Philippe Chatrier and attempted to take a selfie with the 17-times grand slam champion.

The Swiss appeared startled as the fan appeared on court as Federer walked off having defeated Alejandro Falla in straights sets. Security staff then whisked the offender away.

Security at the tournament was breached two years ago during the final between Rafa Nadal and fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, when a protestor leapt from the stands on to the court, carrying a flare and protesting against France's same-sex marriage law.

"I'm not happy about it. Obviously not one second I'm happy about it. It happened yesterday in the practice, too," Federer told reporters.

"It's just a kid, but then three more kids came. And today on centre court where you would think this is a place where nobody can come on, just wanders on and nothing happens."

Federer added that tournament director Gilbert Ysern had apologised to him.

"It happened during the finals in '09 as well for me. So I definitely think this is something that something needs to happen quickly. Basically yesterday already.

"Normally I only speak on behalf of myself, but in this situation I think I can speak on behalf of all the players, that that's where you do your job, that's where you want to feel safe. And so clearly I'm not happy about it.

"But nothing happened, so I'm relieved. But clearly it wasn't a nice situation to be in."

In 1993, former women's world number one Monica Seles was stabbed in the back on court during her quarter-final match against Bulgarian Magdalena Maleeva in Hamburg.

"We need to make sure that it's safe out there and people don't just wander on the court like a free pass, you know. That's how it's supposed to be," said Federer.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)