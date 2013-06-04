Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Serena Williams came back from the brink and extended her winning streak to 29 matches, beating Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals to continue her run towards a second French Open title on Tuesday.

The world number one, who won her only Roland Garros title in 2002, saw off three double break points in the decider and played some beautiful tennis to set up a semi-final meeting with fifth seed Sara Errani.

The Italian beat fourth-seeded Pole Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4 7-6(6).

After strolling through her first four rounds and the opening set, 15-times grand-slam champion Williams came up against a streak of forehand winners from Kuznetsova, the 2009 French Open winner.

The American fell 2-0 behind in the third before winning five games in a row, wrapping up victory with a forehand volley after nearly two hours of a see-saw contest.

Kuznetsova huffed and puffed and looked in agony while Serena whizzed into a one-set lead in less than half an hour.

The Russian, unseeded in Paris for the first time since 2003, talked to herself and looked up to the sky. She took a break to be treated off court by the trainer and everything changed.

The string of forehand unforced errors suddenly turned in to a series of forehand winners that more than once left Williams helpless.

The American conceded the first of three breaks of serve when she sent a backhand long, losing her range just as world number 39 Kuznetsova's shots started to land on the right side of the line.

One of eight forehand winners in the set gave Kuznetsova a 4-0 lead as the wind picked up on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Williams held only once, for 5-3, and she threatened to break in the ninth game, only for Kuznetsova to see off two break points with a second-serve ace and a finely-drilled forehand winner.

The Russian, who beat Williams at the same stage when she ended up winning the title, levelled the tie when the American failed to retrieve a cunning drop shot.

She quickly opened a 2-0 lead in the third set but Williams, beaten the four previous times she had reached the last eight in Paris, refused to let Kuznetsova drive the final nail into the coffin.

Williams saved three break points, won the game and never looked back.

